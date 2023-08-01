MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. — Firefighters battling the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve are encountering some of nature's hazards as they struggle to gain any ground on the wildfire that erupted Friday.
On Sunday, the combination of high winds and high temperatures created "fire tornadoes," updrafts that pulled flames and smoke into narrow columns resembling a funnel cloud. Acting like a tornado, the fire whirls or whirlwinds, they provide a glimpse of nature's awesome and potentially deadly effects caused by heat and wind and an example of how quickly fire can spread.
"While these an be fascinating to observe, they are a very dangerous phenomena that can occur during wildfires," the National Park Service said. "A fire whirl is a vortex of flames and smoke that forms when intense heat and turbulent winds combine, creating a spinning column of fire. These fire whirls are similar to dust devils but are specifically associated with the heat and energy released by a wildfire. They can range in size from a few feet to several hundred feet in height, and their rotational speed can vary widely."
They can spread flames across fire breaks and other natural barriers, providing an extra headache that fire management teams don't need.
The fire was mapped at about 77,000 acres — more than 120 square miles — early Monday. An evening briefing by fire management teams had not yet been included on the National Wildfire Coordinating Group's Inciweb incident information system and spokespersons from the National Park Service, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Mojave National Preserve all referred inquiries to that system.
Cause of the fire remains under investigation; authorities from the preserve said it started on private land but provided no additional details.
No containment had been reported in the fire management team's Monday morning briefing. It began around noon Friday in the Caruthers Canyon area in San Bernardino County, about 40 miles due west of Bullhead City and Laughlin, and spread across the state line into Clark County in the direction of the towns of Nipton and Searchlight.
No evacuations had been ordered as of midday Monday although several areas in the Mojave National Preserve had been closed.
High winds Saturday and Sunday expanded the fire from about 30,000 acres to more than 70,000.
"The windy weather is having a significant impact on fire behavior," the early briefing said. "When strong winds interact with fire, it can lead to extreme fire behavior, making the fire much more dangerous and challenging to control."
Nearly 250 firefighting personnel, from the National Park Service, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, San Bernardino Count and Clark County, were assigned to the fire suppression and containment efforts as of Monday. They were using air support, hand crews and engines but were being rebuffed by the windy conditions and high heat.
"Temperatures in excess of 100 degrees — normal in the deserts — makes it difficult for sustained physical efforts by firefighter and increases the reliance on aircraft and other equipment," the fire management team 13 said in the briefing. "The combined efforts are essential in gaining control and mitigating its impact on the landscape."
Trace amounts of rain fell in the fire area Sunday night, a small but welcome assistance from nature.
"This means the fire's intensity and spread were relatively low, which could help in their containment efforts and reducing the risk to property and lives," the briefing said.
As of Monday, fire officials set an estimated containment date of Aug. 14.
Wildfires are becoming a new, unwanted normal in the Mojave National Preserve.
"...The Mojave National Preserve is seeing an increase in fire frequency over the past decade," the briefing said. "This is a departure from historic norms, as Joshua trees and other desert adapted plants have limited natural defenses or propagation techniques when fires occur around them."
The preserve was site of a 43,000-acre Dome Fire that burned through a portion of the Joshua Tree Woodland area in August of 2020.
"Much of Cima Dome is now a graveyard of Joshua tree skeletons," the National Park Service said. "It is estimated that as many as 1.3 million Joshua trees were killed in the fire, as well as countless cactuses, bushes, shrubs and grasses."
