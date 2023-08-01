0801.york fire whirlwind

A San Bernardino County fire truck and a U.S. Park Service pickup truck are dwarfed by a massive whirlwind near Ivanpah Road in the Mojave National Preserve about 40 miles west of Bullhead City.

 Courtesy National Park Service

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. — Firefighters battling the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve are encountering some of nature's hazards as they struggle to gain any ground on the wildfire that erupted Friday.

On Sunday, the combination of high winds and high temperatures created "fire tornadoes," updrafts that pulled flames and smoke into narrow columns resembling a funnel cloud. Acting like a tornado, the fire whirls or whirlwinds, they provide a glimpse of nature's awesome and potentially deadly effects caused by heat and wind and an example of how quickly fire can spread.

