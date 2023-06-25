On January 22, 1973, the Supreme Court issued its landmark 7–2 decision in Roe v. Wade, which provided a woman’s constitutional right to choose. Fifty years later, on June 24, 2022, SCOTUS reversed that decision. A woman no longer had control of her reproductive health. A recent Gallup poll reported a 61% majority of Americans support abortion, while 37% said abortion should be illegal in all or most cases. From the mid-1970s and throughout the 1980s, both Democrats and Republicans were closer on the issue. Sadly, that is no longer the case.

The abortion definition is, the expulsion of a fetus from the uterus by NATURAL causes before it is able to survive independently, sometimes referred to as a miscarriage. Abortion has been around since the beginning of time (just not safe abortions). It is important to recognize that although the Bible was written at a time when abortion was practiced, it never directly addresses the issue.

