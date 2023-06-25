On January 22, 1973, the Supreme Court issued its landmark 7–2 decision in Roe v. Wade, which provided a woman’s constitutional right to choose. Fifty years later, on June 24, 2022, SCOTUS reversed that decision. A woman no longer had control of her reproductive health. A recent Gallup poll reported a 61% majority of Americans support abortion, while 37% said abortion should be illegal in all or most cases. From the mid-1970s and throughout the 1980s, both Democrats and Republicans were closer on the issue. Sadly, that is no longer the case.
The abortion definition is, the expulsion of a fetus from the uterus by NATURAL causes before it is able to survive independently, sometimes referred to as a miscarriage. Abortion has been around since the beginning of time (just not safe abortions). It is important to recognize that although the Bible was written at a time when abortion was practiced, it never directly addresses the issue.
What exactly do we mean when we talk about a “fetal heartbeat” at six weeks of pregnancy? Although some people might picture a heart-shaped organ beating inside a fetus, this is not the case. Rather, at six weeks of pregnancy, an ultrasound can detect “a little flutter in the area that will become the future heart of the baby,” said Dr. Saima Aftab, medical director of the Fetal Care Center at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami. This flutter happens because the group of cells that will become the future “pacemaker” of the heart gain the capacity to fire electrical signals, she said. It isn’t until the eighth week of pregnancy that the baby is called a fetus; prior to that, it’s still considered an embryo, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Human life begins when the brain of the fetus has developed enough to generate a recognizable pattern on an electroencephalogram (EEG). Here, it is proposed that humanness is attained when the brain has matured to the point that the appropriate neural pathways have developed. This point is reached at about 26 weeks after fertilization.
It bothers me when people call themselves pro-life when they believe in defunding welfare programs and health care for families in need. Unwilling to provide childcare or Child Tax Credit to working parents. I simply refer to these people as pro-birthers. Interested only in the child being born, but not in the feeding, housing, clothing or educating of that child.
Since the invention of birth control pills etc. women are not having abortions because they don’t want to be parents but because of extenuating circumstances, which should be between the woman and her doctor — not some politician who knows nothing about medical science or the woman’s circumstances.
