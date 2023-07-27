Rich Macke

Rich Macke, president & publisher of River City Newspapers

This is going to be a very difficult column for me to write, having just lost my father to cancer this past Fourth of July.

It may also not be easy to read for some as it will bring about personal memories that cause heartbreak. Or others who don’t believe in assisted suicide while their loved ones are on the brink of death. But I think it’s important.

