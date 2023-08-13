M. Zuhdi Jasser, MD FACP

M. Zuhdi Jasser, MD FACP

There can be little to say in response to the heartfelt writings of a family member after the loss of someone they loved. Every one of us can empathize and can never even pretend to fully walk in the shoes of another who has lost a loved one after ministering to them in the last few days, weeks and months of life.

Just as Rich Macke wrote that “his column was difficult for him to write," the implication by advocates for physician assisted suicide (PAS) is that — invoking our deepest empathies — somehow gives an opening to upend the long-proven foundations of professional and societal truths that define a physician's role in life and death.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.