There can be little to say in response to the heartfelt writings of a family member after the loss of someone they loved. Every one of us can empathize and can never even pretend to fully walk in the shoes of another who has lost a loved one after ministering to them in the last few days, weeks and months of life.
Just as Rich Macke wrote that “his column was difficult for him to write," the implication by advocates for physician assisted suicide (PAS) is that — invoking our deepest empathies — somehow gives an opening to upend the long-proven foundations of professional and societal truths that define a physician's role in life and death.
As a primary care physician for over 25 years for thousands of patients and families and also as a longtime medical director for bioethics and hospice care in different institutions, I have certainly struggled to navigate and mediate end-of-life decisions for my patients. Equally, my patients and their families, our colleagues and fellow staff have also struggled. We are otherwise not human. The best of care is to find the right balance between treating pain and the concurrent possibility of cure while making the most of the life a patient has been given.
Death is a moment. That last moment. The end of life. The end of a life begun at birth. Dying is a process. Fear not, for a good death can always be possible without assisting a suicide. The idea, the fear, that a patient will be left suffering for long uncontrolled periods is a misperception that defies the reality of the good stewardship of a patient’s end of life wishes and the ability of good physicians to allow natural death. Any belief otherwise is either ignorant or unfortunately derived from anecdotal misunderstood cases.
We do many things with uncertainty — that is what makes us human. Death by active ingestion of toxins is no longer uncertain. What most can agree with is that we all want our physician to, without exception, write prescriptions and offer treatments which are more likely beneficial and provide the comfort and care we deserve.
Major national organizations are attempting to transform our culture, state by state, toward "death on demand" in the likes of Canada and the Netherlands where euthanasia happens, with little remaining vetting, almost with the ease of getting fast food and urgent care. Advocates use comforting terms to conceal that a prescription for a lethal dose of barbiturates written by a physician and taken by their patient, knowing that it will be the direct and immediate cause of their own death, is somehow "medical care."
PAS is not medical care. It is neither medicine nor the act of a physician. Even if we submit that an individual should have a right to suicide, there is no specific skill set that requires a physician and the irreparable destruction such laws have on the foundations of the medical profession and society.
Advocates for PAS argue that it is needed for a pervasive fear of dying in pain and suffering. And yet, reports from Oregon indicate that pain is not even in the top five reasons for physician assisted suicide, but are losing autonomy, less ability to enjoy life, loss of dignity, loss of control of bodily functions, and a fear of being a burden to family.
Certainly, many assurances are provided. No compulsion. No coercion. Only the terminal. Only the vetted. Only the few most appropriate patients are given that "right" to ingest a massive dose of lethal medications.
Equal ethical concerns must be given for the impact of assisted suicide upon those with disabilities, the most vulnerable and weak among us. What about those who are frail, those with spinal cord injuries, or progressive, often lifelong, disabilities who, looked at through the wrong lens, fit every criterion of “not worth living” determinations?
Even beyond that, how many of our friends or relatives have outlived predicted expectations of life and death after "terminal" or near terminal diagnoses?
We should acknowledge that the physician-assisted suicide movement is a sign of unmet care, a need for more patient autonomy, the suffocation of patient choices and patients’ rights. These needs created the movements that led to an ever-growing respect for end-of-life care in palliative and hospice settings.
Assisting a suicide is the wrong cure for the wrong diseases which will, rather than empower patients, erode the entire essence of the healing art of medicine and what it means to be a nation of healers.
M. Zuhdi Jasser, MD FACPis a physician in the private practice of internal medicine in Phoenix, Arizona at the Jasser Center for Comprehensive Care. He is also medical ethicist and medical director for a hospice. Find him on twitter @DrZuhdiJasser. For more information also seewww.patientrightsaction.org
