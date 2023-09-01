Law enforcement has changed dramatically over the past few decades. Negative media attention has put the spotlight on a small minority of bad officers and has implied that this is the norm in the profession. In fact, law enforcement has a very stringent hiring process with an extensive background examination, and we hold all of our staff accountable. The goal is to employ honest individuals who possess a strong moral compass and who wish to serve their communities with dedication, honor and distinction. At the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, we look for candidates that possess the aptitude to interact in a positive manner with the citizens we serve. We also prefer local candidates who already have a strong connection to our communities.
Negative media attention coupled with adverse changes within the retirement system have had a significant effect on recruitment. In addition, low wages have become a strong aspect and concern as many agencies look to recruit from the same pool of applicants. These factors, along with a generational shift away from the profession, have impacted law enforcement agencies nationwide.
Like many agencies, we have struggled with recruitment and retention for many years. We have experienced a downward trend of applicants, often receiving only a handful of applications each month. Of these applicants, many fail to show up for testing or fail the process for one reason or another. This along with resignations and retirements leads to ongoing staff shortages.
As Sheriff, I am now in my 33rd year of service with the Sheriff’s Office and am in my second term leading the agency. We have been diligently working to correct salary and compression issues since I first took office in 2017. We recognize that this is the biggest hurdle we face and unfortunately, we have always trailed behind other local agencies as it pertains to compensation for our staff. This has led to numerous deputies leaving our agency to work for better wages at one of our local police departments and numerous detention officers leaving for higher paying jobs. This is disheartening, but understandable. In order to be successful, and not only attract but retain valuable employees, we must remain competitive with our salaries and benefits.
I was very pleased that this year’s budget was finalized and balanced and included funding to finally bring our deputies and detention officers up to a competitive wage compared to local surrounding agencies. This action corrected our long-time salary deficit and as a result we began to see a significant increase in qualified applicants for both positions. We were establishing a list of qualified candidates and were prepared to make several job offers when the County Board of Supervisors, by a three-to-two vote, enacted a countywide hiring freeze.
This action was very unexpected and caught us off guard. Any future hires during this budget year will now require board approval. The Sheriff’s Office by law is mandated to provide law enforcement and public safety services to our residents and visitors. A request will be made at the next scheduled Board of Supervisors meeting to allow us to fill these critical and mandated positions. As it stands, we have the open positions and funding to hire today but are unable to do so as a result of this board action.
Based on national, state, and local data, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office should have more than double the amount of patrol deputies currently allocated when at full staffing levels. This is a direct result of failing to incrementally increase staffing as the population increased over the years. In 2017, we had roughly the same level of staffing that existed in 1997. During that same timeframe, the population doubled as did our calls for service. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is expected to handle close to 54,000 calls for service this year. This information has been shared with our Board of Supervisors each year.
Since taking office, we have increased our patrol division by 25%. We have done this through yearly requests for moderate staff increases. With this increase we have seen a continued reduction in crime and improvement in our response times. If staffing levels decrease or we are unable to fill open positions, response times will inevitably increase and the time we have to conduct thorough investigations will be reduced.
Yearly incremental staffing increases should have been requested over the past 25 years until staffing levels were sufficient to provide top notch service in a timely and effective manner. We have and will continue to request increases to ensure that our citizens receive the services they expect and deserve.
As of today, we have 12 vacancies in our patrol division and 37 vacancies in the Adult Detention Facility. Thirty of those detention positions have been frozen internally over the years to accommodate budgetary concerns. Moving forward, these positions must be unfrozen until such time as we are fully staffed.
With all this being said, I am extremely proud of my dedicated and hard-working staff. We will continue to do everything in our power to service the needs of the public at the highest of levels. I am also very thankful for the continued support of our citizens who have demonstrated a great deal of respect and backing for all county law enforcement.
