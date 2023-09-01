Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster

Law enforcement has changed dramatically over the past few decades.  Negative media attention has put the spotlight on a small minority of bad officers and has implied that this is the norm in the profession. In fact, law enforcement has a very stringent hiring process with an extensive background examination, and we hold all of our staff accountable. The goal is to employ honest individuals who possess a strong moral compass and who wish to serve their communities with dedication, honor and distinction. At the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, we look for candidates that possess the aptitude to interact in a positive manner with the citizens we serve. We also prefer local candidates who already have a strong connection to our communities. 

Negative media attention coupled with adverse changes within the retirement system have had a significant effect on recruitment. In addition, low wages have become a strong aspect and concern as many agencies look to recruit from the same pool of applicants. These factors, along with a generational shift away from the profession, have impacted law enforcement agencies nationwide. 

