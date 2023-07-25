Sunday’s article on the Colorado River Women’s Council’s history highlighted how much “women’s work” has changed over the past 40 years. A bit of local history: I was a young reporter for the Mohave Valley News — then a twice-weekly all-local newspaper without a wire service — from 1983 to 1989 and continued covering local news for broadcast media and other regional publications throughout most of the 1990s. When I started my journalism career in the early 80s, I was typically the only woman in the room when covering county government and Chamber board meetings. The Chamber of Commerce was the closest thing we had to a City Council before Bullhead City’s incorporation, and its Board of Directors was made up exclusively of men until at least the late 1980s.

The Chamber Maids was the only business-focused service club available to women. These women often worked alongside their husbands in family businesses or held professional positions outside the home, but they also prioritized — and took great pride in — their duties as wives and mothers. They volunteered at their churches and their children’s schools and were instrumental in supporting youth sports organizations like Bobby Sox softball, Little League baseball, AYSO soccer, scouting for boys and girls, Bullhead City’s nascent Boys & Girls Club, and a variety of other groups that provided services and opportunities for children and families.

