Sunday’s article on the Colorado River Women’s Council’s history highlighted how much “women’s work” has changed over the past 40 years. A bit of local history: I was a young reporter for the Mohave Valley News — then a twice-weekly all-local newspaper without a wire service — from 1983 to 1989 and continued covering local news for broadcast media and other regional publications throughout most of the 1990s. When I started my journalism career in the early 80s, I was typically the only woman in the room when covering county government and Chamber board meetings. The Chamber of Commerce was the closest thing we had to a City Council before Bullhead City’s incorporation, and its Board of Directors was made up exclusively of men until at least the late 1980s.
The Chamber Maids was the only business-focused service club available to women. These women often worked alongside their husbands in family businesses or held professional positions outside the home, but they also prioritized — and took great pride in — their duties as wives and mothers. They volunteered at their churches and their children’s schools and were instrumental in supporting youth sports organizations like Bobby Sox softball, Little League baseball, AYSO soccer, scouting for boys and girls, Bullhead City’s nascent Boys & Girls Club, and a variety of other groups that provided services and opportunities for children and families.
They were the first women to be elected as Chamber board and City Council members. They not only baked, cooked, sewed, decorated and took care of their families, they gladly dedicated their time to helping their community grow into a better place for everyone. Calling what they did “women’s work” was a societal construct that suited the time, and they were proud to do it.
These women built the ladder and kept it steady so I — and all the generations of women that followed — could securely climb it to reach even higher than they did. I am proud to have worked alongside some of Bullhead City’s hardest-working women for the last 40 years and know I would not have had the opportunities or achieved the success I have enjoyed in my professional and personal life had they not blazed that trail.
When the Mohave County Board of Supervisors selected the first-ever Bullhead City Council in late 1984, no women were appointed, and there were no women City Council members until the 1990s. Bullhead City’s first female mayor was Diane Vick, who took office in 1999. Because women in leadership roles have become the norm, it’s easy to forget this is a relatively recent phenomenon.
It was considered normal and acceptable for civic groups to bar women members until society’s rules finally began to change around three decades ago. Kiwanis began inviting women to join in 1987, and Rotary International’s 1989 Council on Legislation vote to admit women into Rotary clubs worldwide remains a watershed moment in the history of Rotary. Groups such as the Loyal Order of the Moose, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Shriners and other “fraternal” organizations continued to relegate women to ladies’ auxiliary groups as long as they could. Faced with losing their liquor licenses if they did not admit women, the Elks Lodges of Utah voted to become unisex in June,1993, which was followed by a vote at the Elks National Convention in July, 1995, to remove the word "male" from the national membership requirements. Moose only just began allowing women full membership in 2021. Shriners remains a male-only club which does not accept women members, although women are intricately involved in many functions.
Attitudes have changed and society at large continues to rail against separating people by gender. However, in this time when equal access to education and jobs is assured to both sexes, I believe there’s a continuing need for fraternal and sororal organizations — basically brotherhoods and sisterhoods of like-minded men and women who work together to support one another and accomplish important community objectives. Although there’s no question we are all equal, men and women are different — we will always have different interests, aptitudes, ideas and ideals. Recognizing this is true, supporting each individual’s personal community service style, and allowing men to be men and women to be women is not sexism, it’s realism.
