Is everyone feeling the gripping heat? Aren't you thankful for fans, air conditioning and cold water? It's going to be a lot hotter, too — 115 degrees and higher are coming and you cannot leave your pets outside for more than 10 minutes when it's above 80 degrees and they have to go out. It can be deadly.
Now for everyone that has pets — are you keeping them in the house? Can you imagine being a dog or cat, having to stay outside? Animal cruelty! A patio cover doesn't keep them cool, food spoils and water evaporates. Can you imagine having a steel collar or chain around your neck? Animal cruelty. Put a coat on and go outside and sit for a few days and nights without going in.
Never walk your pets in the heat. Even early mornings are too hot in the summer. On cooler days, practice the seven-second rule and press the back of your hand on the asphalt for seven seconds or walk bare-footed. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for their paws. When the air temperature is 77 degrees, the asphalt temperature is 125. At 86 degrees, it's 135, and at 87 degrees, the asphalt is 143. Any time you walk your pets, always have water for them to drink.
There are so many wonderful, loving pet owners. God bless!
So enjoyable and loving to watch our pets eat, drink water, play with toys and play with them. Tell them you love them and talk to them kindly. They will understand. Be patient when talking to them because they will start understanding soon. They love to be comfy by you when you're watching TV and relaxing.
When your pets need to go outside, watch them. If the fence isn't high enough and they can jump it or they can get out under the fence, then stay outside with them.
Never leave pets in cars during warm and hot weather, even with the windows partly down. Panting makes it even hotter, and they can die in minutes. Arizona has a law that if you see a pet or child left in a vehicle, you need to call 911 or animal control at 928-763-1999. If the animal or child is showing true signs of distress and if you know the signs of heat distress, you can break the window and save them at your own risk.
If you see pets in the back of a truck in the heat, immediately call Welfare Dispatch at 928-763-1999 with the license number, vehicle description and animal description.
Pets are family and must be treated like family, or you shouldn't have them.
SAINT (Saving Animals In Need Together) has a low-cost spay and neuter voucher program. Spay and neuter has many benefits. It stops pet overpopulation and the euthanasia of thousands of animals every year, decreases cancer, roaming and aggression, and increases life span and health. We don't need breeding — we need rescues.
To apply for a voucher, call 928-985-0663 or visit bhcsaint.org/voucher program. There is no qualifying. We will help with up to three pets per year per household address.
SAINT is a nonprofit organization. If you would like to make a donation, the address is PO Box 22411, Bullhead City, AZ 86439 or you can call 928-985-0963. SAINT thanks you and the animals thank you.
Jeanne Brooks is the founder of SAINT (Saving Animals In Need Together), a local nonprofit dedicated to animal welfare and rescue.
