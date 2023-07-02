Is everyone feeling the gripping heat? Aren't you thankful for fans, air conditioning and cold water? It's going to be a lot hotter, too — 115 degrees and higher are coming and you cannot leave your pets outside for more than 10 minutes when it's above 80 degrees and they have to go out. It can be deadly.

Now for everyone that has pets — are you keeping them in the house? Can you imagine being a dog or cat, having to stay outside? Animal cruelty! A patio cover doesn't keep them cool, food spoils and water evaporates. Can you imagine having a steel collar or chain around your neck? Animal cruelty. Put a coat on and go outside and sit for a few days and nights without going in.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.