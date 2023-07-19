The headline in the Mohave Valley Daily News, on Friday June 23, read "Mohave County mulls options to solve budget deficits."
This article would be a great read for any Mohave County resident, no matter if they are a property owner or a renter, as property taxes affect everyone in some way. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors, appeared at that time to not take the easy, age-old form of revenue generation, raising property taxes, and leave them as they were last year, and discuss sales taxes and other forms of generating revenue. To raise sales tax would require a unanimous vote, but with a sales tax increase a simple majority of the board, would put it up to the voters.
WELL, WELL, what do you know? Today's News-Herald's headline announces that the board has decided to increase the property tax, after all. Then in the announcement, it stated that this increase would not be enough to "break the bank" for most residents! That is an interesting statement that questions how raising taxes is decided. This increase, according to the article, amounts to $7.95, per $100,000.00 of property valuation. I can't read an article, watch a news report, or just talk to people in day-to-day life without hearing about inflation, cost of living, is making things difficult, bankrupt filings are up, people are digging into their savings, and according to the Wall Street Journal, 48% of poll respondents are falling behind. People are making difficult choices on which cuts to make.
I agree, this may NOT "break the bank", but in my opinion, that is not the point. Regarding the June 23 article, according to Sam Elters, Mohave County manager, cuts to the current budget could not be made without reducing services, some that are required by Law and residents demand and expect. He went on to say that he could not envision keeping up with what is provided today with any cuts.
Because of one of the first experiences after moving to Bullhead City, years ago I have paid attention to not necessarily the Tax Rate and amount and Property Evaluation, but how the Money was allotted and then spent. While in the Smith's Grocery Store, on Handcock Drive, I was next to "6" fire department employees in the next checkout and another customer questioned these "FD" employees, if it really took all these grown men to shop for the several items that could easily be carried in one bag. Now! I do not know if this remark was made in joking or a serious "JAB" at this situation, but the incredibly rude response grabbed my attention and of several others in the area. Then when leaving the store, I saw a Full Size Fire Truck and an Ambulance parked out in the Lot and "4" of these members climbed into the Fire Truck and the remaining "2" entered the Ambulance. Then, by now the gentleman and others who had witnessed the Q&A session in the store were outside also and watching "Public Servants" spend their Tax Dollars. I have paid attention to how many times there are "FD"&"EMT" Vehicles, Both on
"Grocerv Runs" at most every Grocery Store in town multiple times per week, along with occasional trips to "Ace Hardware" and other businesses around town. I think every time I watch both of these Vehicles drive down the street, turning and entering and exiting the parking lots, holding up traffic, taking up spaces in the parking lots along with every time they leave the Station, it increases the chance for an accident, puts unnecessary wear and tear on both vehicles, and who knows how much fuel is wasted?
"OPTIONS", Oh yeas there are several. How about using the "Delivery" service that most all Stores have available, or UBER, etc. Then the Secretary could call in an order and go pick it up.
Then, I guess if those in Charge are bound determined to "Spend the Dollars" purchase a Used, Economy Pickup/Car and make the Grocery Runs in a vehicle that gets 30+ MPG, vs 2MPG. Maybe Mr. Elters should explore this incredible waste and disrespectful treatment of the Taxpayers who are "Paying the Tab" There is not one day somewhere in town on Any Given Day that I will not see these vehicles getting groceries, and times out of ten they will not fill one grocery bad, even though they are carrying several separate ones with a couple items in each. I travel to Ft. Mohave free times per week, and it is the same incredible Waste of funds down there also. I can't tell you how many remarks from customers out in the Parking Lots or inside the stores, on "What Is This", or "Who's The Boss" making these decisions?
NOW, think back to our last Election, and on many street corners and in every publication I read, we were receiving a never ending "Warning" that if we didn't "VOTE YES" on "PROP 310" our Emergency Services would Suffer and the Times to respond would be affected!! Thank goodness enough information went out to the Voting Public and this Pathetic Attempt to generate more money from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, then they are already receiving. The attempt to put fear into the elderly and disabled is about as low as it gets.
Just take a quick estimate of 30% of all Personal Property Taxes goes to these Fire Departments and they are on a never ending mission of asking for more. I did a "Google" search on Fire Trucks and Ambulance cost, and the prices were all over the chart, but I believe that the figure of $700,000.00 should be close, and I am sure the defensive expected responses will correct if I am mistaken. These Trucks and Ambulances should/could last for years longer than they do if they were not used to run "Errands" Then does each Fire Chief AND Captain have their own personal Pickup?
This unbelievable disrespectful Waste is not only in Bullhead City, and Ft. Mohave, but even though it is Clark County, Nevada, Laughlin "FD" is even more "In Your Face" as they drive their Fire Trucks right along the "Fire Lane" in front of the Stores holding up traffic, and causing unnecessary drama, as they
"Unload" their "3+ Occupants while the driver tries to negotiate around a Parking Lot designed for Passenger Cars. Then when leaving, the "Driver" walks out to get the Vehicle and goes right back up to the entrance of the store, again disrupting everything, to "Pick Up" the other three, instead of getting Exercise and walking back out to the Truck.
As I have said, it isn't the increase that is the "Sore Subject" here, but how my Tax $'s are spent, no matter the amount. I believe the average Property Tax Payer, is not aware the 30% of their Tax Bill is given "Blindly" to this Out Of Control, branch of our County/City Government's Budget, and telling us they Need More Money and then multiple times per week, throw this absolutely No Excuse for Waste and Disregard for Tax Dollars in our face.
hear the Word "Whistle Blower" everywhere when discussing our National Politics. I have to wonder every time I see "g" grown men, drive up to a Grocery Store, and go in with, from what I have watched numerous times, No real need, list or reason for the Expensive Trip.
There needs to be a Major "Overhaul" of this "Money Pit" and who knows how many other
Departments need an Extensive Audit also. I believe the number of people who have moved to Mohave
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.