You don’t see homeless tents in Bullhead City, Arizona thanks to the fine work of Nation’s Finest.

Raymond White, site director, has certainly surrounded himself with staff who has earned the name FINEST. If it were not for Livia Hendrickson, a caseworker, my brother and I would still be living in our vehicle. There are not sufficient words to describe the debt we owe this fantastic lady. One thing is certain; if not for her persistence and encouragement, many homeless veterans would be living on the streets of Bullhead City. Brandy Wilson, health care coordinator, has helped us navigate medical concerns.

