You don’t see homeless tents in Bullhead City, Arizona thanks to the fine work of Nation’s Finest.
Raymond White, site director, has certainly surrounded himself with staff who has earned the name FINEST. If it were not for Livia Hendrickson, a caseworker, my brother and I would still be living in our vehicle. There are not sufficient words to describe the debt we owe this fantastic lady. One thing is certain; if not for her persistence and encouragement, many homeless veterans would be living on the streets of Bullhead City. Brandy Wilson, health care coordinator, has helped us navigate medical concerns.
The same degree of praise is due to Carie Thwaits, manager of Christine Stamper Center for Help & Hope, Catholic Charities Shelter. Employees and volunteers provide one of the finest shelters imaginable. They actually serve three meals a day, plus handing out sack lunches for many travelers, men, women and children who would be living day to day without food or shelter; allowing stays up to 90 days. John Teeples, head cook, is amazing and inventive, serving dinners fit for a king on a very limited budget. Naval veterans Jeff Harris, HSS team leader, and Ray Mills, HSS, manage unobtrusively to blend in and help with any grievances that may surface. Therefore, no area of concern is overlooked.
Last but not least, is Veterans In Motion, established by Bob and Nancy Horn. In addition to social programs, they provide transportation for medical appointments and occasionally provide me with rides to see my brother in rehab.
Such dedication and care by these wonderful men and women should be recognized by every citizen in Arizona. These groups deserve not only our deepest thanks, but also our total support in helping their cause. They have succeeded where others have failed.
