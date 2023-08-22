When you abort a baby, regardless the stage of development, you have ripped apart the very fabric of humanity. No person on earth has that right! You had no part in their creation, therefore you have no right to decide their fate.

The world universally condemns Adolf Hitler for murdering millions of Jews during the holocaust, and finds unconscionable the ethnic cleansing of thousands in the Bosnia War, or the untold number of children killed by a Pharaoh of Egypt in an attempt to prevent the birth of Moses, or those killed by King Herod, who sought to keep Jesus Christ from being born.

