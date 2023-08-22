When you abort a baby, regardless the stage of development, you have ripped apart the very fabric of humanity. No person on earth has that right! You had no part in their creation, therefore you have no right to decide their fate.
The world universally condemns Adolf Hitler for murdering millions of Jews during the holocaust, and finds unconscionable the ethnic cleansing of thousands in the Bosnia War, or the untold number of children killed by a Pharaoh of Egypt in an attempt to prevent the birth of Moses, or those killed by King Herod, who sought to keep Jesus Christ from being born.
These infamous individuals had specific motive for their actions: the same cannot be said for the senseless slaughter of millions of unborn children by the act of abortion, a ritual of death carried out by women who seek to rectify a mistake of judgment.
There are not sufficient words to convey stupidity by our Supreme Court with their original decision concerning Roe vs. Wade. In essence, they guaranteed a woman’s right to privacy, including her right to have an abortion — an absolute erroneous interpretation of our Constitution. There was never any such reference to substantiate this declaration. Yet, this reckless group of self-righteous Guardians of Democracy are personally responsible for the slaughter of millions of unborn babies.
If there were more grievous charges brought against America other than abortion, it would stand alone as sufficient cause to punish this nation severely; even to total annihilation.
James 5:5-6 — Ye have lived in pleasure on the earth, and been wanton; ye have nourished your hearts, as in the day of slaughter. Ye have condemned and killed the just, and he doth not resist you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.