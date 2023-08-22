The later part of July was extremely hot in Bullhead City. The Daily News reported on several deaths that occurred during that period of 120+ days, and some were seniors. I, myself, a single senior in my 80s, live alone with disabilities and a small pet. During this time, my A/C was not keeping up with the heat. The house became extremely warm, and I tried to compensate with spray bottles and fans that made little difference with the extreme inside heat.
In desperation, I tried to locate an A/C service that would come to service my failing unit. By chance, I called AIRzona Heating and Air. The office person explained that they were extremely busy with calls, and that it may be several days until they could respond.
I explained to her my situation of being in my 80s, living alone with disabilities and with a small dog, with indoor temperatures over 100, and that we were trying to stay cool with water spray bottles and fans and we were not doing very well with the heat. She said that she could not promise a time, as they were addressing several calls and, at the time, a large business account.
Within one hour, Jeff from AIRzona A/C was knocking on my door. By now, my A/C unit had completely stopped working and it was very hot in the house. Jeff looked at the system and said he would try to make temporary repairs until he could return to make needed repairs. Several hours later, the A/C unit completely failed and the house again was over 100. I called again, and shortly after, Jeff arrived. He explained that it was a major failure of the compressor, and he would try to find the replacement. A short time later, AIRzona A/C delivered a portable room unit. Due to the excessive heat, the portable unit was not able to do much good. Jeff further told me that one of his office persons offered to let us stay with her family until repairs could be made. The office was continually checking on our welfare while Jeff located the part late that evening and picked it up. Early the next morning, Jeff made permanent repairs.
AIRzona A/C, Jeff and staff went out of their way to help a disabled senior, and his small dog in distress with passion. Seldom these days do we see such kindness and compassion displayed. A very outstanding A/C service that is apricated and certainly needs to be recognized. Due to the situation, a possible life-saving deed.
