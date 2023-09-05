This is in response to the editorial from Carmen Francis dated Aug. 23. I would thank you for a great laugh, except there is nothing funny about this type of White House spin.

Let’s start with the alleged record-breaking economy — it's record-breaking alright, if you mean breaking the bank accounts of the average American. Most American households are paying on average $8,000 a year more for food, gasoline, energy, car insurance and healthcare and rent. The median price to purchase a home is $400,000, 63% of us cannot pay for a $500 emergency, 61% of adults are now living paycheck to paycheck, and Americans are now $1 trillion in credit card debt trying to keep up with everyday expenses. As for the unemployment rate, former President Trump was at one time able to say the same thing — at least his claim was a bit more genuine. After the draconian COVID lockdowns which had cost multi-millions of Americans to lose their jobs, there was nowhere to go but upward in employment. Just as an FYI — government does not create jobs, private employers do. Unemployment rates are very deceptive as they do not reflect whether they are full- or part-time jobs, quality of jobs or those who have run out of benefits or stopped searching for opportunities.

