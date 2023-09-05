This is in response to the editorial from Carmen Francis dated Aug. 23. I would thank you for a great laugh, except there is nothing funny about this type of White House spin.
Let’s start with the alleged record-breaking economy — it's record-breaking alright, if you mean breaking the bank accounts of the average American. Most American households are paying on average $8,000 a year more for food, gasoline, energy, car insurance and healthcare and rent. The median price to purchase a home is $400,000, 63% of us cannot pay for a $500 emergency, 61% of adults are now living paycheck to paycheck, and Americans are now $1 trillion in credit card debt trying to keep up with everyday expenses. As for the unemployment rate, former President Trump was at one time able to say the same thing — at least his claim was a bit more genuine. After the draconian COVID lockdowns which had cost multi-millions of Americans to lose their jobs, there was nowhere to go but upward in employment. Just as an FYI — government does not create jobs, private employers do. Unemployment rates are very deceptive as they do not reflect whether they are full- or part-time jobs, quality of jobs or those who have run out of benefits or stopped searching for opportunities.
Now for the alleged manufacturing boom. It is a simple game of three card monte with it. Simply put, the manufacturing boom is manufactured with our tax dollars and subsidies, hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth for politically-favored industries, such as green energy. In fact, surveys conducted by Federal Reserve banks show a marked slowdown and outright contraction of manufacturing.
The one that made me laugh the hardest was the author claiming that we have had the fastest gas price decline in eight years. This is blatantly false! Back in 2020, the national average for regular unleaded was $2.17 a gallon. Here in Bullhead City, I was paying around $2.39 per gallon. Here, we are ready to average $4 a gallon again.
As for the infrastructure bill, it is also patently false that Republicans only wanted to see Mr. Biden fail, as the Democrats did the same thing to former President Trump who was asking bipartisanship for an infrastructure bill. Also the Republicans saw how much of this money was frivolous spending and yet again giving monies to the politically well connected, as well as, furthering inflation.
With regard to a deficit decrease, the bottom line is as always and with ALL administrations, nothing but smoke and mirrors, chock full of budgeting gimmicks. BOTH Republicans and Democrats have been guilty of this for decades.
I keep hearing the old saying, who are you going to believe — me or your lying eyes?
