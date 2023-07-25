As a baby, I was baptized Catholic. Being unaware of what was happening, hopefully not crying when the water was poured onto my head three times, my first sacrament was given to me. As an oblivious teenager I took Catechism classes and received the sacrament of confirmation and first communion, being allowed to receive the sacrament of the Eucharist during Mass. Being raised as a "half-baked Catholic" (my mother’s words), I still didn’t have appreciation for the gift that was given to me.
The most wonderful gift of my life was the sacrament of marriage. I truly believe that my wife Pat and I were brought together through divine intervention. Together we became one — she was by far the better half — and we were fruitful when our sons came into our lives.
Pat revived my commitment to the church, but over time, we both saw going to Mass as an obligation. That obligation was pushed to the limits when the leadership of the church allowed wayward priests to abuse the most vulnerable of their parishioners. Together, we searched for other churches to attend, but we were unable to find a church where we felt closer to God.
My great journey into the discovery of what a blessing my baptism was began when I joined a group of friends reading the Catechism Of The Catholic Church in a year. I feel like a Born Again Catholic!
I have always held God above all others and done my best to follow his commandments, always feeling that it was an obligation. Now after months of reading the Catechism, I have awakened to the gift that the Eucharist is. I now look forward to going to Mass and receiving the body of Jesus Christ as the apostles did almost two thousand years ago.
