As a baby, I was baptized Catholic. Being unaware of what was happening, hopefully not crying when the water was poured onto my head three times, my first sacrament was given to me. As an oblivious teenager I took Catechism classes and received the sacrament of confirmation and first communion, being allowed to receive the sacrament of the Eucharist during Mass. Being raised as a "half-baked Catholic" (my mother’s words), I still didn’t have appreciation for the gift that was given to me.

The most wonderful gift of my life was the sacrament of marriage. I truly believe that my wife Pat and I were brought together through divine intervention. Together we became one — she was by far the better half — and we were fruitful when our sons came into our lives.

