In response to a recent guest commentary, I and many Bullhead City residents appreciate seeing our dedicated and hardworking firefighters and paramedics out and about in our town, whether it is at Sam's Club purchasing food for the station house, or enforcing fire lane restrictions at local businesses and conducting inspections.
Firefighters work long and demanding shifts in extreme heat and must be ready to respond to the next emergency immediately. Firefighters routinely work together with paramedics in emergency situations and this explains why the engine accompanies the ambulance; this standard exists because more often than not, it saves lives.
The commentator, and this is common with all of us, is relying on self-grasping ignorance, that what he perceives is the way things exist, which is invalid reasoning. There's a reason why fire engines and ambulances are parked in fire lanes; which are not designated as loading and unloading zones for a reason. I don't think they are out and about to ruin anyone's day.
The commentator thinks he has some tax-saving ideas, and maybe he does. He brings up the big hole in the county budget, but this is because the county Board of Supervisors cater to folks like him a little too much, which is to cut the budget regardless. Hint: If the commentator is serious, he might want to consider cutting defense spending and agriculture subsidies. This is where he'll find real waste!
For now, I think our city is in pretty good financial shape and headed in the right direction. I'd like to see more monetary resources directed at public education so that we're not having to hire teachers from out of the country or building housing for seriously under compensated teachers. Equally important is fairly compensating our public safety employees. If doing so means a bump in property and sales taxes, then so be it!
