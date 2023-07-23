In response to a recent guest commentary, I and many Bullhead City residents appreciate seeing our dedicated and hardworking firefighters and paramedics out and about in our town, whether it is at Sam's Club purchasing food for the station house, or enforcing fire lane restrictions at local businesses and conducting inspections.

Firefighters work long and demanding shifts in extreme heat and must be ready to respond to the next emergency immediately. Firefighters routinely work together with paramedics in emergency situations and this explains why the engine accompanies the ambulance; this standard exists because more often than not, it saves lives.

