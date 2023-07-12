What happened to common sense? It is a little disconcerting to have someone who obviously has no idea or has ever met anyone of a certain political faction to announce they "hate" a particular individual. Hate is a strong word and should be used sparingly.
Progressive Liberals or just plain Liberals don’t hate school choice. Common sense. We have a public school system paid for by the taxpayers which all children have access to. You are free to send your child to any private school you choose if you can afford it. Just don’t ask taxpayers to pay twice.
Pro-life groups, we don’t hate you, common sense — we feel sorry for you. If you were pro-life, you would be doing something about gun violence, school shootings, medical care for women and their unborn and assistance after the child is born. Common sense me thinks, sounds like pro-birth to me. Once the child is born, you wash your hands of the whole thing.
The First Amendment has three freedoms in it: Religion, free press and speech. Freedom of speech — Presently, the few forms of expression that have little to no First Amendment protection include commercial advertising, defamation, obscenity and interpersonal threats to life and limb, and of course, yelling "fire" in a packed room when there is NO fire.
Defamation definition — the action of damaging the good reputation of someone; slander or libel. Ask yourself, are you guilty? US Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Air Force, US Air National Guard, Royal Canadian Navy ship, as well as several commercial and research vessels and ROVs, all dispatched to try to find and rescue the submersible. For anyone to say the Liberals said those in the sub should not be rescued is devoid of any common sense.
Freedom of the press — Anyone remember Dan Rather? Rather left the anchor desk in 2005 following the Killian documents controversy, in which he presented unauthenticated documents in a news report on President George W. Bush's Vietnam War–era service in the National Guard. He continued to work with CBS until 2006, when he was abruptly fired. This is what happens to professional journalist when they don’t confirm FACTS before broadcasting them.
As for former President Trump, NO, the Liberals don’t hate him. We have no need to — he has made his bed and now he must lie in it. In short, he is his own worst enemy. Truth shall prevail, so shall common sense, the Constitution and Democracy.
