What happened to common sense? It is a little disconcerting to have someone who obviously has no idea or has ever met anyone of a certain political faction to announce they "hate" a particular individual. Hate is a strong word and should be used sparingly.

Progressive Liberals or just plain Liberals don’t hate school choice. Common sense. We have a public school system paid for by the taxpayers which all children have access to. You are free to send your child to any private school you choose if you can afford it. Just don’t ask taxpayers to pay twice.

