Horace, an ancient Roman poet and philosopher, once said that hatred is temporary insanity. By his standard, isn't prolonged hatred that goes on for years permanent insanity?

It appears to be a lasting pattern of emotional instability and unhealthy behavior. Progressive Liberals appear to spend much of their time fixating on their hatred for Mr. Trump. It creates a great deal of negative emotional energy. I would think they would be exhausted.

