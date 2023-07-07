Horace, an ancient Roman poet and philosopher, once said that hatred is temporary insanity. By his standard, isn't prolonged hatred that goes on for years permanent insanity?
It appears to be a lasting pattern of emotional instability and unhealthy behavior. Progressive Liberals appear to spend much of their time fixating on their hatred for Mr. Trump. It creates a great deal of negative emotional energy. I would think they would be exhausted.
Their hatred spills into many ideas Conservatives uphold. School choice is an example. Progressives hate that idea but many send their own children to private schools.
Another sample of their hate is the targeting of pro-life groups and institutions. Let's not forget the hatred Hillary Clinton spouts by saying MAGA Republicans are cult members as well as "baskets of deplorables." Great way to demonize millions of Americans.
Their extreme hatred is creating an aura of election interference. This administration's vendetta against former President Trump is interfering with the full expression of a citizen's choice. Their political ploy is attempting to remove the ability of everyday Americans the choice to vote or not to vote for Mr. Trump. Americans should have choices on who they vote in as elected officials. When one party tries to remove a candidate from another party, what else could it be but election interference?
In the last few weeks, some Liberals even went so far in their hatred by saying those trapped in a sub near the Titanic need not be rescued. Their reasoning was that they are billionaires. Not only is that hatred seriously metastasized but surely inhumane. Now that that tragedy has unfolded, one can only hope they develop compassion.
On a campaign stop, Tim Scott said his grandfather told him to never be bitter, only be better. That would be our hope for many of these disgruntled liberals.
The Bible says that hatred corrodes the vessel that holds it. It certainly appears to be corroding the soul of many far left-wing Liberals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.