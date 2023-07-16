Luke 17:26-27 — And as it was in the days of No’-e, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man. They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that No’-e entered into the Ark, and the flood came, and destroyed them all.

Genesis 6:13 — And God said unto Noah, the end of all flesh is come before me; for the earth is filled with violence through them; and, behold, I will destroy them with the earth.

