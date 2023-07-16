Luke 17:26-27 — And as it was in the days of No’-e, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man. They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that No’-e entered into the Ark, and the flood came, and destroyed them all.
Genesis 6:13 — And God said unto Noah, the end of all flesh is come before me; for the earth is filled with violence through them; and, behold, I will destroy them with the earth.
On July 4, 2023, America celebrated its 247th birthday. Almost every city in this country is experiencing level of violence similar to the days of Noah.
The United States of America is on the brink of total collapse: Its democratic principles are riddled with arbitrary judicial mandates which no longer express the values set forth by our Forefathers. We have consistently allowed our Constitution to be manipulated until it has become a bastardized facsimile of its original form. Our nation has been reduced to a testament of unending memorials, the result of internal and external terrorist attacks. Not only is our system of government being attacked, but our schools, religious institutions, every corner of our society — like the decline and fall of the Roman Empire, we continue to crumble from within, an irreversible spiral of destruction. Even those optimistic voices raised on our behalf cannot help.
We have been swept past the point of no return. There is no solution from a leap into oblivion. No possibility of moral recovery, only a swift and unmerciful judgment of a vengeful God.
The time for pleading is finished; America is beyond redemption, nothing can bring back the innocence she has lost. The Almighty Dollar she worships will soon disappear; years of insatiable excess while the rest of the world groaned with hunger and despair, has come full circle.
It can’t even be said, “may God have mercy on her soul.” HE IS NO LONGER THERE!
