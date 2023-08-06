Republicanshave blamed Joe Biden for increasing inflation, and Biden has claimed credit for reducing it. But maybe neither is entirely deserved.
Inflation has fallen every month for the past year, now today 2.97 — sixth time since 1945 that the stock market has risen 11 or more consecutive days. Dow Jones had its 13th consecutive day rising since 1987.People listen, readand react to positive news.
Yes, Social Security recipients probably won’t get an increase this year, but we got the biggest increase last year since 1981 when it was 11.2%.
Until 1975, it took a new act of Congress each time Social Security benefits were increased. In the 1970s, however, soaring inflation was quickly eroding the purchasing power of fixed pensions and benefits. The annual rate of inflation doubled to more than 12% between 1969 and 1974.
Congress enacted the COLA provision as part of the 1972 Social Security Amendments, and automatic annual COLAs began in 1975. The first automatic Social Security COLA was 8% in 1975.
The U.S. economy experienced a record rebound during President Biden’s first year in office. The U.S. economy improved more during President Joe Biden’s first year in office than in the first 12 months of any other president in the past 50 years. Job growth, economic growth,retail sales and business creation are all up, while unemployment and unemployment insurance claims are down significantly.
The day when Trump told the truth,“In many cases, I probably identify more as Democrat,” Trump told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in a 2004 interview. “It just seems that the economy does better under the Democrats than the Republicans. Now, it shouldn’t be that way. But if you go back, I mean it just seems that the economy does better under the Democrats. …Butcertainly,we had some very good economies under Democrats, as well as Republicans. But we’ve had somepretty baddisaster under the Republicans.”
Biden won 81,283,098 votes, or 51.3% of the votes cast. He is the first U.S. presidential candidate to have won more than 80 million votes. Trump won 74,222,958 votes, or 46.8%of the votes cast. That’s more votes than any other presidential candidate has ever won,with the exception ofBiden.
Biden has a stuttering problem and has had all his life. Do you enjoy making fun of people whohave a handicap? Just becauseTrumpdid it does NOT make it right.
FDR was in a wheelchair his entire presidency, a position, I might add, he was re-elected to four times. Didn't stop him from winning WWII andleading the nation through the Great Depression.
Come on — get with theprogramand stop the negativity. Biden has done a great job in his 2.5 years, get your head out of the sand and count your blessings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.