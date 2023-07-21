Ms. Hess has trotted out the "man-made" climate myth that has gone through many machinations in my lifetime. In the 1970s, we were all going to freeze to death (https://tinyurl.com/tj5a8kzh).
Then it was "global warming," and we are going to burn to death. Remember Al Gore's warnings and movie warning that in 2012 "We were all gonna die!" Al Gore has built a very large house that uses many times more electricity than the average American house. Hypocrisy? (https://tinyurl.com/yz39h8zh)
Then there was "climate change" because none of the dire warnings about "global warming" came true and they had to find a new name. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's numbers are being manipulated to try buck up the climate change (https://tinyurl.com/5dmjwuaw) along with the IPCC's efforts to manipulate data (https://tinyurl.com/56y7wte4).
The State of Texas has started closing down power plants because of climate change and went to wind turbines — and they almost froze to death when the turbine froze and couldn't produce electricity for a large part of the state. Were the freezing temperatures caused by climate change or global warming?
To top it off: Wind turbines use oil to lubricate the turbines, and a lot of concrete and steel to build the bases, and fiberglass/epoxy to coat the blades — all of which use chemicals that contribute to the polluting of the atmosphere, according to the "climate change" advocates.
The Paris Climate Accords was and still is a scam and exempted/or delayed Communist China and India from having to meet standards for a decade or more. No country has met the goals stated in the Paris Climate Accords, and the countries get set their own standards. China is building more and more coal-fired energy plants than any country in the world (https://tinyurl.com/2c5vdn6c).
President Biden reversed President Trump on day one of his administration. Where did that get us? Selling off our strategic petroleum reserves to China (our No. 1 enemy) and other countries, higher gas prices, shutting down pipelines that put thousands of workers on unemployment and going back to transporting EVIL oil on trains and trucks. Then President Biden went to Saudi Arabia with hat in hand, begging the Saudi's for more oil — who said no, humiliating the U.S. on the world stage. Then Biden started buying more "dirty oil" from Brazil, Venezuela and Mexico.
