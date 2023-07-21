Ms. Hess has trotted out the "man-made" climate myth that has gone through many machinations in my lifetime. In the 1970s, we were all going to freeze to death (https://tinyurl.com/tj5a8kzh).

Then it was "global warming," and we are going to burn to death. Remember Al Gore's warnings and movie warning that in 2012 "We were all gonna die!" Al Gore has built a very large house that uses many times more electricity than the average American house. Hypocrisy? (https://tinyurl.com/yz39h8zh)

