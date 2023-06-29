I have lived in many states and cities over the years, including three other smaller rural communities. Never have I experienced such an appalling lack of medical care as here in Bullhead City and Mohave County as a whole.

Apparently the Hippocratic Oath here is “first DO harm.” My first two doctors decided they would no longer take Blue Cross Blue Shield HMO — one with notice, another with no notice. The reason? It does not pay enough. I had to find out via a Facebook page recently that I no longer had my third doctor! No notice at all! This has all happened in only two short years. Finally, I have another one, but I pay cash out of pocket, and I am grateful to have this wonderful individual and his staff. Sadly, this is what happens when you have a monopoly. This is what happens when politicians, (both sides) are playing Kabuki Theater with budgets, when they are endlessly investigating each other and when they are bought and paid for by the health care industry as a whole.

