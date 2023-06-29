I have lived in many states and cities over the years, including three other smaller rural communities. Never have I experienced such an appalling lack of medical care as here in Bullhead City and Mohave County as a whole.
Apparently the Hippocratic Oath here is “first DO harm.” My first two doctors decided they would no longer take Blue Cross Blue Shield HMO — one with notice, another with no notice. The reason? It does not pay enough. I had to find out via a Facebook page recently that I no longer had my third doctor! No notice at all! This has all happened in only two short years. Finally, I have another one, but I pay cash out of pocket, and I am grateful to have this wonderful individual and his staff. Sadly, this is what happens when you have a monopoly. This is what happens when politicians, (both sides) are playing Kabuki Theater with budgets, when they are endlessly investigating each other and when they are bought and paid for by the health care industry as a whole.
Which brings me to this. Following are absolutely eye-popping figures various lobbies in the health care industry are contributing. (Source: OpenSecrets.org).
For the 2022 election cycle, BCBS alone spent $7 million on campaign contributions. In the 2020 presidential election cycle BCBS spent a whopping $18.3 million. This is only BCBS! All health care and big pharma combined spent close to a jaw dropping $27 million in the 2022 election cycle; 60% went to Democrats, 40% to Republicans. Senator Sinema has received $614 thousand from big pharma, and approximately $1 million all insurances including health, health services/HMOs combined. Senator Kelly has received $350 thousand from big pharma and $281 thousand from misc. health/health services/HMO’s. No wonder our premiums and medicinal co-pays are rising so quickly!I will be looking into Gov. Hobbs and state legislators at a later date.
Just these few figures clearly show why there is no will to fix our health care system. When I ran for Congress in 2010 (in another state), here were a few ideas. Make no mistake they could be accomplished if only Congress had the will to do so:
1). Allowing the sale of health insurance across state lines just like auto insurance.
2). Getting rid of third party pay.
3). Eliminate PBM’s (Pharmacy Benefit Managers).
The big daddy, which our greedy, power hungry politicians will never do in my lifetime: LOBBY REFORM! Which meant not a penny, not even a free cup of coffee. Come to the office, make your case and leave. We the People are supposed to be the most important lobbyists, and yet we are simply ignored because we do not have hundreds of thousands of dollars to spend on what amounts to bribery. So, federal and state representatives, what say you?
