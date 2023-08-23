Let’s have some good news for a change. Gives me the opportunity to tout our president’s accomplishments.
Granted, the first year was the hardest, but it didn’t slow him down one bit.
Record-breaking Biden economy. Two strongest calendar years of job growth in history. Lowest unemployment rate in over 50 years. Manufacturing rebounded at the fastest rate in nearly 40 years. Two strongest years of small business applications in history. Record decrease in deficit. Fastest gas price decline in eight years. Annual inflation down for six months.
Then there is the infrastructure bill. No fewer than seven times has Trump’s White House declared that its chosen theme of the week would be infrastructure — only to see those plans thwarted, often by the president himself.
President Biden got the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in his first year in the White House. The infrastructure bill will fund a long list of Arizona projects — $351 billion for highways and bridges, $107 billion for transit, $73 billion for power/clean energy, $66 billion for passenger rail, $55 billion for clean drinking water, $42 billion for high-speed internet, $25 billion for airports, $17 billion for ports and $15 billion for electric vehicles/charging stations. Most Republicans voted against this because they’d rather see Biden fail than America succeed.
Charity begins at home, so let’s talk about how our state has benefited from the Biden infrastructure bill.
$5.2 billion to build and repair roads and bridges over the next five years. Arizona has 132 bridges and more than 3,100 miles of highway in poor condition. (Where did you think the money to repave and repair Highway 95 and 68 came from?)
$100 million to increase broadband coverage, with much of the money going to rural Arizona. About 13% of Arizona households don’t have internet — including 5% of residents who live in areas without any access at all. The projects would provide access for an estimated 353,000 residents with no access and provide subsidies for 1.8 million low-income residents who can’t afford the internet. (Do you have your fiber optics up and running yet? Mine is.)
As the younger generation will learn, as you grow older, our knees, hips, joints of all kinds need/help replacing as we age. However, our bones have nothing to do with our brain and mentality. Ever wonder how those who live to be 100 can still recall memories, hold intelligent conversations and celebrate life from a wheelchair? Mostly because not everyone is senile, suffers from dementia or Alzheimer's after age 70. Some of us are still going strong after 80. I point this out to the select few who make derogatory remarks regarding our president's age. To add to that, our president has had a stuttering problem his entire life. He handles it well in his speeches and talking. You should be so lucky to have his vocabulary.
Count your blessings, not your problems.
“I dream of a world where the truth shapes people’s politics, rather than politics shaping what people think is true." Neil Degrasse Tyson
Carmen Francis
Bullhead City
