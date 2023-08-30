This is in response to a letterwrittenAug. 15. The author claims that the horrific tragedy that occurred in Lahaina, Maui was “largely due to factors attributed to climate change.”I had no doubt the climate cultists would quickly come out with this usual nonsense. However, the factsdo notbear this out.
Let’sstart with what was a thriving sugar cane industry of which the last of it was uprooted in 2016. These fields ended up being replaced by hundreds of acres of tall, dry, invasive grasses and weeds which were poorly managed. This set up the beginnings of a tinder box, along with poor forest management as well, which plagues many states in the western half of the U.S. In fact, as far back as 2014, Lahaina wasdeemedone of Maui’s most fire-prone areas due to itsparched grasslands, steepterrainand winds. Then there is Hawaiian Electric,who knew there was significant riskwith regard topower lines near these invasive dry grasses; however, nothing was done to mitigate this. Hawaiian Electric is also to blame, as they chose to invest a meager amount of money into fire prevention and mitigation, instead choosing to focus most of its resources into renewable energyin order tomeet mandates imposed by the state. There are further investigations ongoing, including why water resources were being held back in order to fight the blaze. It would appear that perhaps the green agenda itself is somewhat responsible for this nightmare.
The religion of climate change and their ridiculous mandates and ideology are destroying lives and quality of life. Newsflash: our climate has been changing forliterally billionsof years and is continuing to form. Mandating what typesof appliances, light bulbs, and toilets we are (allowed)topurchasehelpsnothing! Now they are going to mandate new regulations for air conditioners and hot water tanks, aiming for next year, which will double the current price of them. Yes, that is correct, double!How on earthwill anyone on a fixed income or families already struggling be able to afford that ifonethose needsto be replaced? Will they not have air or hot water? Everyday Americans also cannot afford an electric car, only upper income people and the elites of the country will be able to afford any of these. Infact,if we had net zero emissions it is estimated that it would only cool the earth by 0.01-0.02 degrees by the year 2100. Wow! I guessthat’sworth killing millions if not billions of human beings across the planet, then who knowsmaybe thatis the end goal?Yeswe have warmed, no one is disputing this, but the solutions are dangerous to life and property.We areseemingly incapableof doing anything about world-wide hunger, homelessness, drug addiction etcetera but,leaveitto the incredible arrogance ofmankindto believe we can control the climate of earth.
As for John Stossel, I highly suggest readers watch many of his YouTube videosin order tounderstand how the wonderful invisible hand of the free market works. Free markets and free people change things for thebetternot mandates, bureaucracies,legislatorsor other governments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.