This is in response to a letter written Aug. 15. The author claims that the horrific tragedy that occurred in Lahaina, Maui was “largely due to factors attributed to climate change.” I had no doubt the climate cultists would quickly come out with this usual nonsense. However, the facts do not bear this out.  

Let’s start with what was a thriving sugar cane industry of which the last of it was uprooted in 2016. These fields ended up being replaced by hundreds of acres of tall, dry, invasive grasses and weeds which were poorly managed. This set up the beginnings of a tinder box, along with poor forest management as well, which plagues many states in the western half of the U.S. In fact, as far back as 2014, Lahaina was deemed one of Maui’s most fire-prone areas due to its parched grasslands, steep terrain and winds. Then there is Hawaiian Electric, who knew there was significant risk with regard to power lines near these invasive dry grasses; however, nothing was done to mitigate this. Hawaiian Electric is also to blame, as they chose to invest a meager amount of money into fire prevention and mitigation, instead choosing to focus most of its resources into renewable energy in order to meet mandates imposed by the state. There are further investigations ongoing, including why water resources were being held back in order to fight the blaze. It would appear that perhaps the green agenda itself is somewhat responsible for this nightmare. 

