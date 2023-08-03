It’s interesting who and what people put their faith in.
Some people followed the religious leader David Koresh to a fiery death in Waco, Texas. Some followed Jim Jones to a willing or not-so-willing mass suicide in Jonestown, Guyana.
The German people followed a charismatic, or at least inspiring, Adolf Hitler into the devastating consequences of World War II.
Here in the USA, many have said it could never happen here on a national scale.
And yet, not too long ago, a charming (to some) or weasel-like (to others) individual was able to manipulate presidents, our House and Senate, our mass media, social media and even our medical communities into falling in line with a vast array of “mandates” that some of us feel did more harm than good.
I am astounded that more people didn’t take time to “run the numbers” and listen to knowledgeable and esteemed doctors and scientists who did have the numbers and recommended a different course of action. Many of them paid a heavy price for resisting the elitists in Washington D.C.
I know many people who have questioned what took place from the beginning, but I have not seen a full accounting. Our national free press and political leaders have failed us!
A May 2023 report from Johns Hopkins University states that 1.1% of those who were infected by COVID 19 in the US died. That is a devastating thing for the families left behind. Another report states that SARS had a death rate of 9.6% and MERS 34%. The major difference in these viruses is transition.
There is speculation that COVID-19 had been manipulated and released either intentionally or unintentionally from a lab in China. There is also some well-founded speculation that the charming weasel may have sent some of our tax payer money and scientific research to the Wuhan lab. Why don’t we know? Who has failed us yet again?
One thing we do know — a large number of viruses that spread around the world seem to start in China. Coincidence? I think not.
