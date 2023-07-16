It started out as just another day. Being a volunteer driver for Veterans In Motion, I had agreed to drive a veteran from Bullhead City to Lake Havasu City for a medical appointment. I received a text asking me if I could take a veteran to visit his brother at Legacy Rehab. Since I was going to be near there to get the VIM car for the trip, I decided to swing by and pick him up.
So now an almost 90-year-old Jacob Abbot was waiting for me as I pulled into the parking lot. OK, no big deal, just another ride. I explained to Jacob that I would drop him off to see his brother while I attended a meeting at Senior Circle.
When I returned to take Jacob back home, I told him we needed to swing by and pick up a veteran that I was going to be taking to Lake Havasu City. He mentioned that he had only been there on a bus as it passed through and that he had heard there was a bridge down there from London. So I asked him if he would like to ride along if it was OK with the other rider. He eagerly said yes.
Now enters a pretty young lady named Ernestine Baker. Together, the three of us started out on what tuned out to be a memorable trip. We all warmed up to one another as we discussed our past, military service, families and the things that drew us to Bullhead City. There was much laughter as well as serious discussions about our belief in God. While Ernestine was at her appointment, I took Jacob to see the London Bridge and he bought me lunch. The return trip was even more enjoyable.
