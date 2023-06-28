From Flag Day in June to Independence Day in July is a fitting time each year for Americans to consider their past, present and future. Will we reach the quarter of a millennium birthday of the latter in 2026, in only three years?

Most of history's civilizations which grew to become world powers fell from that prestigious position through internal collapse as they ignored the principles on which they were founded, and which made them great.

