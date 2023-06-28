From Flag Day in June to Independence Day in July is a fitting time each year for Americans to consider their past, present and future. Will we reach the quarter of a millennium birthday of the latter in 2026, in only three years?
Most of history's civilizations which grew to become world powers fell from that prestigious position through internal collapse as they ignored the principles on which they were founded, and which made them great.
In most organizations, you will find that about one-fifth of the citizens do four-fifths of the work. That leaves the 80 percent of the followers to do the other 20 percent. And of the 20 percent who are the doers of the wisdom guiding a culture, you will find a handful who are the inner circle providing the inspiration.
Think back to the Roman Empire.
In Rome's case, the Empire remained strong as long as mothers raised their sons and daughters by the principles that allowed Rome's control to cover much of the world. Although it took more than 250 years, when Roman society did not stick to the high standards set by its founders, the qualities of generation after generation through perversion, degeneration and adulteration made possible by those guiding principles.
Think also of the 13 Colonies in our history.
Great inspiration led to great effort, which led to a great accomplishment. In the North American English colonies case, it was the Founding Fathers with the Declaration of Independence that led to the Articles of Confederation (only a temporary document), resulting in the permanent Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Just as Jesus had Peter, John, James and Andrew, the Founding Fathers noted that their life, liberty and their fortunes of freedom depended on God, whom they also identified by many other superlatives.
And as we abandon our Constitution and its underlying God-based principles, only the decline and fall of our civilization — and others on this globe — results. Today it is obvious we are drowning in the quicksand of the moral destruction by the modern Humanist Securlarist world-wide cabal ignoring the eternal life-giving principles in the greatest book, the Bible.
That, my fellow Americans, has happened in the United States of America. Thus we also most desperately need, for our present to become more of our future, the words of the patriotic anthem, "God Bless America."
