Letter to the Editor: Regarding meeting with Sinema at Bullhead Belle Aug 23, 2023

I want all names of people and titles who attended. All names who organized this socialist "party."Who paid for the food and floral decorations? (See Mohave Valley Daily News picture on page 1 on Aug. 10, 2023).Who paid the maître d', bartenders and servers?Are these people now city employees?Was this a political party event?Explain "invitation only" held on a taxpayer-owned property.Who gave Steve D'Amico and Toby Cotter the right to hold this event?What "gifts" were exchanged at the end of the meeting?Who took and paid for the photo ops, and what will they be used for? Is Steve going to use them for political gain?Who authorized Sinema, a socialist, a key to the city without a public meeting?Toby explained, "The Belle will always remain open and accessible to all members of the public!"Total cost related to the construction of the Belle at its site? All costs!What laws were broken by having a socialist, invitation-only on taxpayer-funded property?William "Scotty" McClureBullhead City
