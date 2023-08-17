I am making a response to the letter to the editor written by Bruce Cohn in the Aug. 15 paper.
I’m disappointed that his takeaway from the article is that I was trying to be misleading or dishonest. When he stated that 1.1 MILLION people died, he left out the fact that 103,526,000 MILLION survived. And those numbers are of the cases reported. I, like some of my family members, survived being infected without going to the doctor or hospital. So the numbers don’t reflect us or the large number of people who were sick and didn’t even know it.
I was not trying to imply that it wasn’t a virus to be taken seriously. It did spread around the world as most viruses do.
I thank Mr. Cohn for taking the time to read the article, even if he didn’t get the point I was trying to make. It’s nice to know that someone besides family and friends have read it.
Now the correction.
When I sent a copy of the article out to family and friends I mentioned that my brother Dwight pointed out that I had made a blatant mistake. There was only silence, maybe they didn’t (have time to) read it. I had to read it again a couple of times to catch it myself.
It’s just two simple words. They are repeated so often in the news that we begin to just accept them. The context of the article infers that “We The People” have political leaders. They may be political leaders of their respective parties, but they are NOT the leaders of “We The People.”
They are our representatives and are supposed to be working on our behalf. Our president, no mater what party he represents, may be the leader of the free world, but he is working for, you got it, “We The People.”
I’m already running over on my word count so I will end with
God bless the United States of America and all of you readers.
