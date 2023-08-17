I am making a response to the letter to the editor written by Bruce Cohn in the Aug. 15 paper.

I’m disappointed that his takeaway from the article is that I was trying to be misleading or dishonest. When he stated that 1.1 MILLION people died, he left out the fact that 103,526,000 MILLION survived. And those numbers are of the cases reported. I, like some of my family members, survived being infected without going to the doctor or hospital. So the numbers don’t reflect us or the large number of people who were sick and didn’t even know it.

