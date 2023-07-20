This is in response to Mark Wellenstein’s guest column published July 19.
Thank you! I agree with 99% of what you wrote. I would only dispute your statement that it “may” not break the bank. I believe I am able to speak for many, especially single retirees on a fixed income that our banks are already broken!
I am a Conservative-Libertarian and a registered Republican. Raising taxes, ANY taxes, is NOT a conservative principle! Living within one’s budget is a true conservative principle. As it is, if you are a bit late on your property taxes, you will receive a lovely notice in the mail threatening to put a lien on your home. Arizona powers that be love to do this and confiscate someone’s home, only one of a dozen states that will still do this. Take heed, Arizona legislature and look up a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling; Tyler v Hennepin County. My point being that all of us are asked to live within our means — why don’t you have to?
Personally, I am tired of hearing the insufferable excuse of inflation for every problem under the sun. So many of us are facing it each and every day. However, I, and a myriad others I speak with, have now come to believe that sheer, raw, unadulterated price gouging is happening, especially at all of our local grocers — all of whom are making record profits. Now, we get to be price-gouged by our county powers that be.
I personally will NOT support or vote for anyone currently on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors that has the unmitigated gall to claim conservatism and is seeking a higher office. You know who you are, and this lady doesn’t vote for phony Conservatives, especially ones that leave seniors high and dry!
