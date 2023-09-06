I wish to express my appreciation to the Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Board for rescinding its decision toterminatemy contract.
As Fire Chief, I continually strive to manage this great organization by focusing on four foundational pillars:Passionfor doing the job, understandingof each other’s differences, commitmentto our community, and loveof being a firefighter.
During my time with Fort Mojave Fire, I havewitnessedthis board’s support for every initiative and program with which they have been presented. In my current role as fire chief,I believe itis my duty to take care of the firefighters, to show my enduring commitment to this community, to put forth andmaintaina robust and responsible budget,and, most importantly, to ensure the fire boardfeels the departmentremainssafe, strong, and headed in the right direction.
This fire board is composed of caring community leaders who volunteer their time to serve the best interests of the public. As a board member, they each assume an important leadership role without compensation. They attend monthly meetings, review budgets, support grant applications, and makedifficult decisionsthatimpactboth the department and the community. I am dedicated to working with each of them and to addressing any concerns.It is my sincere hope that we can move forward and continue working together for the betterment of the district.
I am overwhelmed at the outpouring of public support and am especially grateful to the dedicated and passionate firefighters who continue to support me as their Chief. That said, I am asking the community to allow me six months to respond to the board’s concerns and to build a stronger relationship with this board.
