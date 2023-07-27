The Biden administration can't help itself from crowing about the recent inflation numbers going down because eggs or milk prices have come down a bit. But the damage has been done.

Electricity rates have shot up, as gas rates did at the end of last winter. This will be an ongoing issue as the administration keeps up its full-on assault on the oil industry.

