Letter to the Editor: True inflation

Jul 27, 2023

The Biden administration can't help itself from crowing about the recent inflation numbers going down because eggs or milk prices have come down a bit. But the damage has been done.

Electricity rates have shot up, as gas rates did at the end of last winter. This will be an ongoing issue as the administration keeps up its full-on assault on the oil industry.

Insurance rates have gone through the roof because of inflation in the costs of parts and labor fixing cars.

Property taxes are sure to rise with Mohave County facing a huge deficit due to inflation. This will cause rents to rise, already a big problem for our area.

It is affecting everything in our daily lives. Meanwhile, seniors probably won't get a cost of living bump this coming year because "inflation is coming down".

Keep all this in mind the next time you hear how Bidenomics has done wonders for your everyday lives. This man has to go before he absolutely buries this country.

Dale Smith
Fort Mohave
