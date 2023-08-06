Trump is NOT an honorable man. Trump is a serial criminal that leaves chaos in his wake: Trump settled $25M for fraud case in 2016 for Trump University; Trump was found guilty in 2023 of sexual assault (a judge called it rape); Trump’s was impeached the first time in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress; Trump was impeached the second time in 2021 for incitement of insurrection on the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol; Trump violated the espionage act and lied about stealing classified documents on nuclear programs and military plans and was indicted in 2023; and Trump is now indicted in 2023 for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and block transfer of power.
Trump is a man that has been impeached twice and indicted three times (so far) for his corrupt intent and actions, and his witnesses are ALL hardcore Trumpster Republicans appointed by him, or who served in his administration!
Facts do matter to win a case! READ the August 2023 indictment: Does it have witnesses? Does it have participants? Does it have contemporaneous notes? Does it have documents? Look at this indictment with the first-hand witnesses and documents – it is verified – FACTS MATTER!
The indictment was issued by a Grand Jury of ordinary, everyday Americans like you and me, not administration or government officials. The American people care about the facts and the law, and our democracy and system of government are critical to the Rule of Law, and no one is above the law!
Accountability is finally catching up to Trump! Of course, every person is innocent until proven guilty, but, wake up, Trumpsters! You’re not in Kansas anymore!
