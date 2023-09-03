How Trump survived decades of legal trouble: Deny, deflect, delay and don’t put anything in writing.

“Here’s what he learned from Roy Cohn: Don’t put things in writing. Punch back harder. Focus on optics. Who cares what the courts say?” says Taub, who is the author of the book, "Big Dirty Money: The Shocking Injustice and Unseen Cost of White-Collar Crime." But Trump has found himself in legal hot water before and managed to dodge serious ramifications. Here’s a look at the four key strategies Trump has turned to before to elude legal trouble.

