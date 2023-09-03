How Trump survived decades of legal trouble: Deny, deflect, delay and don’t put anything in writing.
“Here’s what he learned from Roy Cohn: Don’t put things in writing. Punch back harder. Focus on optics. Who cares what the courts say?” says Taub, who is the author of the book, "Big Dirty Money: The Shocking Injustice and Unseen Cost of White-Collar Crime." But Trump has found himself in legal hot water before and managed to dodge serious ramifications. Here’s a look at the four key strategies Trump has turned to before to elude legal trouble.
Deny, Deny, Deny: Trump here was continuing a long-established pattern of responding to accusations with a denial, even when he was aware that evidence would most likely later emerge proving him a liar. When cornered, Trump’s approach is to deflect, attack others and distract from what he’s accused of doing — a strategy that often goes hand-in-hand with his denials.
The final lesson Donald Trump never learned from Roy Cohn. The unrepentant political hitman who taught a younger Trump how to flout the rules didn’t get away with it forever.
In case you don’t know who Roy Cohn is, or don’t care, he was Trump's mentor. He represented and mentored New York City real estate developer and future U.S. President Donald Trump during his early business career. His other clients included New York Yankees baseball club owner George Steinbrenner, Aristotle Onassis, and Mafia bosses Fat Tony Salerno, Carmine Galante and John Gotti. Cohn was born in The Bronx in New York City and educated at Columbia University. He rose to prominence as a U.S. Department of Justice prosecutor at the espionage trial of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, where he successfully prosecuted the Rosenbergs, leading to their execution in 1953. As a prosecuting chief counsel during the McCarthy trials, his reputation deteriorated during the late 1950s to late 1970s after McCarthy's downfall. In 1986, he was disbarred by the Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court for unethical conduct after attempting to defraud a dying client by forcing the client to sign a will amendment leaving him his fortune. He died five weeks later from AIDS-related complications, having vehemently denied that he had HIV.
Note to religious Trump supporters — 1 Corinthians 5:11: I am writing to tell you that you must not associate with those who call themselves believers in Christ but who sin sexually, or are greedy, or worship idols, or abuse others with words, or get drunk, or cheat people. Sound familiar? It should. A liar’s worst enemy is someone with a good memory. — Dodinsky
