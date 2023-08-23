I am writing to express the strong opposition of our union to the recent decision made by the fire board to terminate the employment of our fire chief. As a representative of our dedicated firefighters and emergency response personnel, we firmly believe that this decision is both ill-advised and detrimental to the safety and efficiency of our community.
Under the leadership of Chief Pardi, our department has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ensuring public safety and responding effectively to emergencies. The fire chief's extensive experience, dedication, and strategic vision have been pivotal in maintaining the high standards of service that our community deserves.
The decision to terminate Chief Pardi without transparency and compelling reasons raises concerns about the motives and intentions of the fire board. It is essential that such decisions are made with the utmost care and consideration for the well-being of our community, and not influenced by personal or political interests.
Our union represents the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect our community. We have a vested interest in the success and effectiveness of our fire department, and we firmly believe that the fire chief plays a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of both our personnel and the public. The lack of clear justification for this decision is a cause for concern and undermines the trust that our community places in our emergency response services and elected officials.
We call on the fire board to reconsider their decision and engage in a transparent and collaborative dialogue with our union and the community at large. Together, we can work towards the best possible outcome that prioritizes public safety, the welfare of our personnel, and the efficient functionality of our fire department.
We urge our fellow community members to stand with us in advocating for a just and informed resolution to this matter. The safety and well-being of our community depend on it.
Derek Stephenson
Union President
International Association of Firefighters Local 4324
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.