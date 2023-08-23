I am writing to express the strong opposition of our union to the recent decision made by the fire board to terminate the employment of our fire chief. As a representative of our dedicated firefighters and emergency response personnel, we firmly believe that this decision is both ill-advised and detrimental to the safety and efficiency of our community.

Under the leadership of Chief Pardi, our department has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ensuring public safety and responding effectively to emergencies. The fire chief's extensive experience, dedication, and strategic vision have been pivotal in maintaining the high standards of service that our community deserves.

