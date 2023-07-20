In a victory for transparency and the First Amendment, Attorney General Kris Mayes’ decision to permanently block Arizona’s controversial law banning the filming of police officers is a cause for celebration. This misguided legislation, approved last year by the state legislature and signed into law by then-Governor Doug Ducey, posed a significant threat to our constitutional rights and the principles of an open and accountable society.

The law, known as House Bill 2319, was temporarily blocked by a federal judge in September and has never gone into effect. Its implications were chilling, aiming to criminalize the act of recording police officers within eight feet of “law enforcement activity.” Such an intrusive restriction on the public’s ability to document police conduct would have shielded law enforcement from scrutiny and hindered the press’s vital role in holding those in power accountable.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.