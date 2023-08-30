The recent decision by the National Park Service to employ chemical eradication methods to remove smallmouth bass and green sunfish from the Colorado River near the Glen Canyon Dam has sparked a contentious debate over conservation tactics and their implications for both the ecosystem and local communities. While the NPS claims that the aim is to protect the humpback chub, a threatened native species, the approach has raised significant concerns that merit a critical evaluation.
It is undeniable that the resurgence of the humpback chub, as well as the razorback sucker, is a success story that demonstrates nature’s resilience and the potential for recovery without resorting to chemical interventions. The remarkable progress of these native species suggests that they can coexist with the river’s current inhabitants, including smallmouth bass. It is crucial to recognize that both the razorback sucker and the humpback chub are on an improved path towards a threatened designation, which speaks to the progress made in their conservation without resorting to chemical eradication measures.
The NPS justifies its decision based on the notion that smallmouth bass pose a threat to the survival of native species. However, evidence suggests that such a viewpoint might be overly simplistic. The complex relationship between different species in an ecosystem is not always a zero-sum game. The coexistence of sportfish like smallmouth bass alongside native species has been proven in many instances, challenging the notion that they are incompatible.
One of the most glaring issues with the NPS’s decision is the disregard for the economic and recreational impacts it will have on local communities. The Colorado River, including areas like Lake Mead and Lake Havasu, has become synonymous with excellent fishing, drawing anglers from all corners of the country. The attraction of these anglers has contributed significantly to the economies of these communities, fostering a fishing culture that is integral to their identities.
Sue Nowak’s record-breaking smallmouth bass catch in 2017 — 6 pounds, 48 ounces — showcased the thriving gamefish population in Lake Havasu. The fight that smallmouth bass bring and the allure of landing a remarkable catch are factors that drive tourism and bolster the economies of these towns. By eradicating such gamefish, the NPS is not only undermining these local economies but also disregarding the cultural and recreational value that these species offer.
