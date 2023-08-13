Just a few years have passed since Mohave County residents finally saw the end of a quarter-cent sales tax that had, for two decades, served as a financial cushion for the county’s needs. This sales tax had contributed significantly to facilities and infrastructure projects, primarily concentrated in Kingman.
While the sunset of this tax was a relief for many taxpayers, officials have sought ways to renew or introduce new taxes to bolster the county’s financial standing. The most recent attempt in 2021 faced rejection from county supervisors, who projected that the existing revenue would suffice for that year’s operations.
Fast forward to the present, Mohave County is again grappling with financial uncertainties, with projections indicating a looming $18.5 million budget deficit for the 2025 fiscal year. Inflation has only made things worse, and county officials say that dynamic is unlikely to change any time soon.
The idea of implementing a new quarter-cent sales tax is resurfacing, with county officials highlighting its potential benefits. They underscore that a significant portion of the tax burden—between 40% and 60%—would fall on visitors to the county rather than its residents. Over the course of two decades, this tax could generate around $360 million while maintaining property taxes at a stable level.
A sales tax, while a convenient solution, should not be hastily embraced. Rather, it is incumbent upon our elected officials to thoroughly explore alternative avenues and scrutinize current operations for inefficiencies and unnecessary spending. Mohave County deserves a thorough examination of all potential savings before turning to taxpayers once again. The responsibility lies with our leaders to ensure that they rise to this challenge and find sustainable solutions that uphold fiscal responsibility while effectively addressing the county’s needs. That said, it is becoming clearer that we can’t cut and manage our way out of this deficit. New revenues are needed, and a new sales tax is probably the best path forward.
