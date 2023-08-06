In a time when the integrity of our elections is paramount, the recent decision by Mohave County supervisors to reject a hand count of election ballots must be applauded. While the idea of hand counts might seem appealing in its simplicity, a closer examination reveals that it could potentially compromise accuracy, consume excessive time and place an undue financial burden on local taxpayers.

The vote to continue the use of electronic voting machines showcases the county’s commitment to efficient and secure elections. A recent report by Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert highlights the potential pitfalls of a hand count. Notably, a trial hand count of 850 ballots from the 2022 general election revealed 46 errors. Such errors would only exacerbate the time-consuming process and necessitate recounting, further delaying election results.

