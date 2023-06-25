In what looked to be a blatant attack by Arizona State Republican Senators to remove government public notices from newspapers and reduce transparency to their very own constituents, newspapers across Arizona ultimately won the right to continue keeping citizens of the communities we serve informed.
SB1006 was authored and presented to the Arizona Senate by Sen John Kavanagh who represents Arizona District 23. Kavanagh has been very open that his reasoning for this bill was due to newspapers reporting on the actions of politicians. In his eyes, those stories made politicians look bad. The bill’s goal was to hurt newspapers and reduce transparency to our communities — nothing more.
While still in the House, SB1006 was supported by all Republicans, including Mohave County’s Sen. Sonny Borrelli, helping the bill to fly through the Senate.
Although Borrelli has been vocal about newspapers and their reporting that don’t side with the “far right” agenda, I will admit that I was surprised that he voted for a bill based on party lines and not what was right for his voters.
After passing through the Senate, SB1006 made its way to the House of Representatives where it found itself in front of the Government Committee on March 8. After myself and a number of newspaper peers shared our reasons to the committee as to why this bill was bad for citizens, Mohave County Rep. John Gillette also voted along party lines to move this bill forward against transparency in a 5 to 4 vote.
Over the past couple months the bill has been amended and changed to look nothing like what it originally had, basically committing legislative suicide to Sen. Kavanagh’s bill, thus preserving transparency for another year.
Many politicians, at all levels of government, struggle to understand how their local media can report on them in negative ways. Funny — they don’t have a problem with being reported on in a positive light. But “damn you for finding out I did something wrong.” Hypocrisy in politics runs rampant.
It’s not my job to make sure you look good in the eyes of your constituents. It’s my job to report and report fairly. Even if you don’t think what we see is fair.
When it comes to public notices and transparency I’m often asked, even by politicians, are they really that important? Do they really keep people informed about government business?
One only needs to look as far as Golden Shores and Topock, where residents noticed the public notice that ran in the Kingman Miner about the rezoning of property partially owned by Mohave County Representative Leo Biasiucci.
If that public notice had only been posted on the Mohave County website, as SB1006 would have allowed, Golden Shores residents might have never known about the rezoning until it was much too late for them to do anything about it.
Throughout the communities where I’ve lived in and published newspapers, I’ve seen scenarios like this many times over. Politicians seek to silence newspapers to minimize their negative objectives. And this is why I do what I do every day. Because even though you may not want to or, ever need to, know about what’s going on in government, one thing’s for certain. It will be there if you do!
“I am persuaded that the good sense of the people will always be found to be the best army. They may be led astray for a moment but will soon correct themselves. The people are the only censors of their governors, and even their errors will tend to keep these to the true principles of their institution. To punish these errors too severely would be to suppress the only safeguard of the public liberty. The way to prevent these irregular interpositions of the people is to give them full information of their affairs through the channel of the public papers, and to contrive that those papers should penetrate the whole mass of the people.” — Thomas Jefferson 1787
Rich Macke is president and publisher of River City Newspapers, which publishes Mohave Valley Daily News.
