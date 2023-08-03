In a recent editorial, Rep. Gail Griffin claims to be looking out for Arizona’s greater good when it comes to groundwater discussions. Many Mohave County residents, including our local legislators, would disagree. Arizonans don’t need disingenuous platitudes about water policy — we need real solutions to address the state’s water woes.

Griffin’s sustained opposition to creative water solutions presented by local legislators over the years means we’re not much closer to better policy than we were a decade ago.

