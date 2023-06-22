Victor Cha

Victor Cha

Economic coercion has become an integral part of China’s foreign policy. Countries that dare to interact with Taiwan, support democracy in Hong Kong, oppose genocide against the Uyghurs, or offend any other of Beijing’s so-called core interests face sanctions and embargoes. Since 2008, 17 countries and more than 123 corporations have lost tens of billions of dollars due to China’s weaponization of trade.

From Beijing’s perspective, such coercion works. After a Chinese ban on Norwegian salmon imports in 2010, Norway’s leaders refused to meet with the Dalai Lama when he visited the country in 2015. Following sanctions against South Korea’s Lotte Corp. in 2016 and embargoes of German pork four years later, the governments of both countries remained silent when China passed a law suppressing democracy in Hong Kong in 2020. Even Hollywood studios now avoid producing films that cast China in a negative light.

