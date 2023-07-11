Wildflowers & Weeds: July 11, 2023 Jul 11, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Daisy Nelson/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s all about perspective...Wildflowers to Rich Macke, who openly shared his personal story of adversity and overcoming and to also remember to “stop and smell the roses” NOW not tomorrow.Weeds to my terrible sunburn I got from boating this week. Or weeds to me for not taking care of my skin! I’m paying for it now.Wildflowers to the man who pulled over to the side of the road to check on me and make sure I was okay. Just had to check on my tires but I appreciate people who look out for each other.Wildflowers to the guy behind me in the Circle K check-out line that chatted with me about Taylor Swift and complimented my concert tee. I hope you have fun at your concert in Vegas next week!Weeds to the dying AC unit the apartment owners have yet to fix. It still works, for now, but it is noisy as all get out.Weeds to people who drink and drive a vehicle, on land or water. You endanger others’ lives every second you’re on the road, and for what?Wildflowers to the heat! This is what we moved here for. Time to enjoy the water while everyone else stays away or hides inside.Weeds to the store for closing 15 minutes early.Please keep submissions to 40 words or less. All are subject to edits as needed. Submission is not a guarantee of publication. Send them to submissions@mohavedailynews.com or to our mailing address. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 Kids enjoy historical adventure at museum MVAC teacher finalist for Arizona Rural Teacher of the Year The Colorado River flooded Chemehuevi land. Decades later, the tribe still struggles to take its share of water Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
