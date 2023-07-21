Wildflowers & Weeds: July 21, 2023 Jul 21, 2023 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Daisy Nelson/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s all about perspective...Weeds to people with no regard for others. What a world we live in.Wildflowers to the first responders at Wienerschnitzel on National Hot Dog Day! So nice to see the community connect with them.Wildflowers to the woman who leads the children’s program at the library on Wednesday mornings. My kid is always so excited to show me what crafts she made and everything she learned. Thank you!Wildflowers to Dale for watching my house and animals while I was away. They looked happier and healthier than ever. Thank you!Weeds to people who don’t seem to know what no wake zones are. It’s time we all started acting responsibly on the river.Weeds to the gentleman in the giant truck that parked diagonally across not one, not two, but THREE spaces at the store. Really? You couldn’t even try?Wildflowers to my husband for finishing his first semester of college! I’m so proud of you!Wildflowers to Jersey Mike’s. Fast service and they helped me out with suggestions when I couldn’t make up my mind.Weeds to my neighbor and their guests that always make such a ruckus into the night.Please keep submissions to 40 words or less. All are subject to edits as needed. Submission is not a guarantee of publication. Send them to submissions@mohavedailynews.com or to our mailing address. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 Feds looking for person who shot 5 burros at Death Valley National Park ‘Rust’ prosecutors turn focus on movie armorer from Bullhead City Woman arrested on multiple drug charges after traffic stop Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
