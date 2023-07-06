Wildflowers & Weeds: July 6, 2023 Jul 6, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Daisy Nelson/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s all about perspective...Wildflowers to the firefighters working the Stockton Hill Fire. Thank you for everything you do and for risking your lives to help others.Weeds to lookie-loos who go to the scene of a crime, accident or fire just to “check it out” and end up getting in the way of first responders trying to do their jobs. Stay clear and out of the way!Weeds to people shooting off fireworks in the middle of the night, days before the Fourth and probably for the next week. Everyone around you is annoyed.Wildflowers to the Barbecue Bash at the city pool! My kids had so much fun, and everything was decorated so cute. Thank you so much for giving our kids a safe place to celebrate the Fourth!Weeds to the black truck that was parked in front of my mailbox all weekend. Really? Have some common sense.Wildflowers to the woman passing out little American flags at the fireworks show. Thank you!Wildflowers to all of the customer service workers who spent their holiday helping shoppers, diners and more. I hope everyone was nice to you, because you deserve it!Weeds to sweaty crowds.Please keep submissions to 40 words or less. All are subject to edits as needed. Submission is not a guarantee of publication. Send them to submissions@mohavedailynews.com or to our mailing address. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 Wildflowers & Weeds: July 6, 2023 Improving the 'chain of survival' Desert Star Academy brings home SkillsUSA medals Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
