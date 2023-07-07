Wildflowers & Weeds: July 7, 2023 Jul 7, 2023 Jul 7, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Daisy Nelson/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s all about perspective...Wildflowers to our maintenance man, who fixed our terribly noisy air conditioning unit before it gave out on us completely! A lifesaver.Weeds to my downstairs neighbor who always blares their music at late hours in the night. Where is your courtesy for others?Wildflowers to my family, who helped me sort through all my things before my move. Turns out, decades worth of stuff really does pile up! I hope everyone has support like I am lucky to have.Weeds to the man I saw dumping his trash out in the desert. You know what’s even easier? Scheduling for pickup on the curb.Wildflowers to the animal shelter for their free adoption months. So nice to see barriers removed for the benefit of both soon-to-be pet owners and the animals waiting for a loving home.Wildflowers to Mohave Community College for giving me and other students like me the chance to earn an education and step into the future. Forever grateful.Wildflowers to the employee at the Walmart self-checkout who helped me with my many mistakes. Still learning but I’ll get there! Thank you for all your help.Please keep submissions to 40 words or less. All are subject to edits as needed. Submission is not a guarantee of publication. Send them to submissions@mohavedailynews.com or to our mailing address. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment betbop777 Jul 7, 2023 9:07am Weeds to no daily Argus Hamilton. Once in 2 weeks is bad. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 California man waiting return to Kingman for double homicide of BHC couple Blood drives planned for July City seeks ambitious grant to improve water taste Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Weeds to no daily Argus Hamilton. Once in 2 weeks is bad.
