Wildflowers & Weeds: July 9, 2023

It's all about perspective...

Wildflowers to the beautiful ceremony held for Zach in Needles on Friday. I'm grateful so many came out to show their love and gratitude for him.

Weeds to the entitled. News flash: No one's concerned with your problems or what you think you deserve. Everyone has their own problems to deal with!

Wildflowers to our neighborhood dog walkers. Thank you for taking care of your pups with little shoes and plenty of water!

Weeds to the blast furnace that we live in during the summer!

Wildflowers to my grandad for fighting for our freedoms. Those fireworks are for you, Pops!

Wildflowers to kind, gentle souls. We need more people who practice love and forgiveness above all else. There is enough hate and violence in the world.

Weeds to the giant disgusting pile of "land mines" I was lucky enough to step in at the park. Pick up after your pets!

Wildflowers to our beautiful horizon. I stare in awe every day at the outline of Spirit Mountain against our painted sunsets. Remember to slow down and soak it in once in a while!

Please keep submissions to 40 words or less. All are subject to edits as needed. Submission is not a guarantee of publication. Send them to submissions@mohavedailynews.com or to our mailing address.
