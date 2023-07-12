Wildflowers & Weeds: June 12, 2023 Jul 12, 2023 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Daisy Nelson/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s all about perspective...Wildflowers to Raymond, head groundskeeper at Desert Lawn cemetery, for helping me clean my husband’s headstone. God bless you.Wildflowers to the man walking around Rotary Park picking up trash. You shouldn’t have to, but I’m grateful you did. Thank you for helping to keep our parks clean.Weeds to the blue car speeding up Ramar Road. It’s a residential area — speed limit is 25 mph!Wildflowers to the new businesses in Bullhead City. We have new stuff opening all the time, and it’s exciting to see! Can’t wait to shop at Five Below, too.Weeds to the man who almost hit me at the intersection near the high school because his face was in his phone. How many times do people need to learn this lesson the hard way?Wildflowers to my neighbor Carl for helping me fix my hose. Thank you! A lifesaver, especially in this heat.Weeds to the noisy truck that kept revving his engine at 5 a.m. right outside my house. Kept me up all morning!Wildflowers to the dad I saw wrangling his three kids at Safeway. You’re doing a good job! Keep it up.Weeds to complainers. Count your blessings!Please keep submissions to 40 words or less. All are subject to edits as needed. Submission is not a guarantee of publication. Send them to submissions@mohavedailynews.com or to our mailing address. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 Tri-City Council will talk housing, budgets, roads and the state legislature at quarterly meeting Higher taxes on the way as county plans final $580.5 million budget Mother, daughter provide animal rescue for abandoned, unwanted reptiles Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
