Wildflowers & Weeds: June 22, 2023

It's all about perspective...

Weeds to the lame, noisy black car that decided to donuts in the middle of the road, in the middle of the night. I hope you really got a kick out of it, because I guarantee no one else did.

Wildflowers to the person who helped me find my wallet after I left it at the restaurant! Found it in the bathroom. Never fun to have a scare like that!

Wildflowers to Jacob and Mariah for helping me move the rest of my things out of my old house and into my new one! Kindness is best shared.

Weeds to myself for accidentally melting plastic in our dishwasher. Placement matters, people!

Wildflowers to anyone who knows how to get the smell of burnt plastic out of a dishwasher.

Weeds to the mechanic who swore up and down that the issue in my truck was the transmission. We replaced it (thousands of dollars later) and it's still doing the exact same thing. Beyond frustrating.

Wildflowers to the new roadways coming to Highway 95 soon! We could use it along the whole stretch, but it's definitely a start.

Weeds to the slowpoke going 25 in a 45. Open your eyes and read the signs! And it's always when you're running late.

Please keep submissions to 40 words or less. All are subject to edits as needed. Submission is not a guarantee of publication. Send them to submissions@mohavedailynews.com or to our mailing address.
