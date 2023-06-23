Wildflowers & Weeds: June 23, 2023 Jun 23, 2023 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Daisy Nelson/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s all about perspective...Wildflowers to Sandra who I met at Lowe’s. She helped me pick out a new paint color for my living room. We went with Spearmint Haze and I can’t wait.Wildflowers to the city bus driver. I can’t remember his name, but he always makes me laugh. Nice to see such a positive attitude.Weeds to my neighbor, who’s always yelling about something or someone. Lighten up, or maybe get some new company to hang around.Weeds to the coyote that took my little fur baby. I’ve lost too many animals over the years to predators. I give up. I can’t bear the weight of it anymore.Weeds to the diesel truck owners that always park over two spaces. If you care so much about making sure you have enough space around you, go park at the back of the lot where no one is around you!Wildflowers to the mural artwork around town. I love seeing such creative depictions of our history!Wildflowers to my buddy Huck! Thanks for coming around and helping me fix the piece of junk I have to call a car. Much appreciated.Wildflowers to the woman I saw passing out waters to homeless people. Compassion will never go unnoticed, and the world needs more.Please keep submissions to 40 words or less. All are subject to edits as needed. Submission is not a guarantee of publication. Send them to submissions@mohavedailynews.com or to our mailing address. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 Man arrested in DUI rollover crash ADOT Highway 95 project begins Sunday at Courtwright Road Golden Valley woman gets prison for fatal crash Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
