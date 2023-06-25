Wildflowers & Weeds: June 25, 2023 Jun 25, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Daisy Nelson/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s all about perspective...Weeds to the bank for running out of money in their ATM on payday! And also, the ATM was empty the day after payday. Ugh!Wildflowers to the Lila at the drive-through for being so patient with my family when they couldn’t decide what to eat.Weeds to the heat. I’m just glad it took a little longer to get here this year!Wildflowers to the new garden at the museum. You can tell a lot of hard work was put into it for sure.Weeds to the person who dinged my car with their shopping cart! I hope you get dinged right back!Wildflowers to my neighbor, who came to check on us after she heard some sounds of distress. It was just my whiny cat upset because he couldn’t have an early dinner!Weeds to the mail carrier that basically threw my package onto my porch with no regard for its contents. Rude and lucky nothing got broken.Weeds to the pigeons roosting right above my front door. More poop than I can keep up with!Wildflowers to the lady at Smith’s that gave my son a sticker at the check out.Wildflowers to my granddaughter for coming over to help me finish hanging photos on the wall. It looks great!Please keep submissions to 40 words or less. All are subject to edits as needed. Submission is not a guarantee of publication. Send them to submissions@mohavedailynews.com or to our mailing address. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 Celebratory ribbon cutting opens museum's educational garden Family Fun Festival makes a splash California man drowns in Lake Havasu Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
