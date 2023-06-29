Wildflowers & Weeds: June 29, 2023 Jun 29, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Daisy Nelson/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s all about perspective...Wildflowers to Jesse at the Community Park who helped me chase down my hat. Thanks a bunch!Wildflowers to the river. Love living right here by the water, especially in the heat of summer.Weeds to technology. It makes me want to tear my hair out most days! I much prefer talking face to face or over the phone with a real person.Weeds to the kids who always ride in my driveway. Keep your tire marks off my driveway!Weeds to the restaurant that didn’t pay up what I was owed. I will tell all my friends that your business is a terrible place to work and eat.Wildflowers to my friend, Harry, who drove me all the way to Vegas to drop me off at the airport. Everyone needs a friend like Harry!Wildflowers to the person who stopped a shopping cart from rolling into my car. My hero!Weeds to insurance. What a scam. I don’t know a single person who’s ever had a pleasant experience dealing with it!Weeds to my neighbor for leaving their hose on all night and flooding their yard and driveway. We’re in a drought! Good luck with that water bill.Wildflowers to MiMi for taking my girls to the water park. You’re the best, and they had so much fun! Love, the Lannisters.Please keep submissions to 40 words or less. All are subject to edits as needed. Submission is not a guarantee of publication. Send them to submissions@mohavedailynews.com or to our mailing address. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 Oak Flat: a tract in Arizona sacred to some Native Americans but proposed as a giant copper mine Letter to the Editor: On abortion Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
